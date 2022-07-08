Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon ahead of Semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury

London: In Tennis, Rafael Nadal has announced that he is withdrawing from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, ending his hopes of a calendar Grand Slam. Semi-final opponent Nick Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday’s final, where he will play either top seed and six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, struggled with the injury in a grueling five-set win against 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.