New Delhi: Former Japanese Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe shot in the city of Nara. Former Japanese PM #ShinzoAbe collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television says.

Police have captured a male suspect at the scene of the apparent shooting of former Prime Minister Abe, Japanese broadcaster NHK says.Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media report.