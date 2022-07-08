India defeats England by 50 runs in first T-20 International of three-match series at Southampton

New Delhi: In Cricket, India defeated England by 50 runs in the first T-20 International of three-match series at Southampton last night. Chasing the target of 199 runs, England were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs with Moeen Ali being the top scorer with 36 runs. A brilliant all-around performance of Hardik Pandya was the highlight of the match. He hit his maiden T-20 International fifty, scoring 51 off 33 balls, and bagged four wickets. Earlier, electing to bat first, India scored 198 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav made 39 and Deepak Hooda 33. Rohit Sharma played a brisk knock of 24 in 14 balls.