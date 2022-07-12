Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of May, 2022 (Base 2011-12=100)

New Delhi : The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of May 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 137.7 The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of May 2022 stand at 120.1, 134.5 and 199.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 144.5 for Primary Goods, 95.3 for Capital Goods, 152.2 for Intermediate Goods and 153.1 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of May 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 113.5 and 136.8 respectively for the month May 2022.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of May 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of May 2022, the indices for April 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for February 2022 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for May 2022, the first revision for April 2022 and the final revision for February 2022 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for June 2022 will be on Friday, 12th August 2022.

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL (Base: 2011-12=100) Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General (14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100) 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 Apr 107.6 116.2 124.6 131.8 174.0 194.5 126.1 134.6 May* 108.3 120.1 111.5 134.5 161.9 199.9 115.1 137.7 Jun 105.5 121.2 169.1 122.8 Jul 104.6 131.0 184.7 131.5 Aug 103.6 131.9 188.7 132.4 Sep 95.1 131.9 167.9 129.5 Oct 109.8 136.4 167.3 135.0 Nov 111.8 128.9 147.9 128.0 Dec 120.4 139.8 162.5 138.8 Jan 124.9 139.2 165.6 139.3 Feb 123.3 129.9 160.8 131.4 Mar 144.4 145.3 191.0 148.8 Average Apr-May 108.0 118.2 118.1 133.2 168.0 197.2 120.6 136.2 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# May* 23.6 10.9 32.1 20.6 7.5 23.5 27.6 19.6 Apr-May 29.8 9.4 86.6 12.8 21.7 17.4 67.3 12.9 * Figures for May 2022 are Quick Estimates. Note: Indices for the months of Feb’22 and Apr’22 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Industry code Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth # May’21 May’22* Apr-May* May’22* Apr-May* 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 111.4 123.2 119.6 126.3 10.6 5.6 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 54.8 125.0 73.2 121.1 128.1 65.4 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 72.4 87.4 71.2 86.8 20.7 21.9 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 105.3 111.7 110.0 113.0 6.1 2.7 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 83.8 142.4 83.6 136.4 69.9 63.2 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 67.1 99.9 84.2 103.2 48.9 22.6 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 73.4 114.5 87.7 113.0 56.0 28.8 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 78.7 82.8 83.4 83.3 5.2 -0.1 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 61.9 89.3 63.3 89.2 44.3 40.9 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 113.8 134.4 116.2 132.8 18.1 14.3 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 109.1 133.5 113.6 128.5 22.4 13.1 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 217.1 188.7 209.7 192.1 -13.1 -8.4 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 96.7 105.3 101.6 105.1 8.9 3.4 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 110.1 134.1 119.1 135.8 21.8 14.0 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 159.8 186.8 164.2 183.3 16.9 11.6 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 64.4 80.9 71.3 79.7 25.6 11.8 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 95.2 123.0 107.2 125.3 29.2 16.9 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 61.6 98.3 73.1 95.0 59.6 30.0 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 76.3 105.9 85.4 103.0 38.8 20.6 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 59.2 111.7 80.7 110.3 88.7 36.7 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 52.2 119.3 80.5 114.2 128.5 41.9 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 118.5 199.9 123.3 197.8 68.7 60.4 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 67.2 79.8 81.1 85.9 18.8 5.9 05 Mining 14.3725 108.3 120.1 108.0 118.2 10.9 9.4 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 111.5 134.5 118.1 133.2 20.6 12.8 35 Electricity 7.9943 161.9 199.9 168.0 197.2 23.5 17.4 General Index 100.00 115.1 137.7 120.6 136.2 19.6 12.9 * Figures for May 2022 are Quick Estimates. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED (Base :2011-12=100) Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199) 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 Apr 126.5 139.3 79.0 89.5 139.6 149.4 144.0 149.8 103.3 110.9 140.0 139.2 May* 122.8 144.5 61.9 95.3 129.1 152.2 129.5 153.1 71.6 113.5 135.6 136.8 Jun 122.4 81.2 132.7 137.9 100.1 141.8 Jul 128.5 92.4 143.7 144.4 118.7 145.9 Aug 127.2 91.1 144.7 148.3 121.6 148.3 Sep 117.3 93.3 142.9 145.0 131.0 147.3 Oct 128.5 89.8 147.2 153.6 129.5 149.7 Nov 126.5 82.1 141.3 141.5 106.6 147.9 Dec 133.7 92.9 151.8 154.0 122.5 161.6 Jan 136.5 94.9 153.5 158.9 118.5 154.4 Feb 130.8 94.5 143.7 152.0 112.9 137.6 Mar 153.2 111.4 156.7 169.5 129.5 149.9 Average Apr-May 124.7 141.9 70.5 92.4 134.4 150.8 136.8 151.5 87.5 112.2 137.8 138.0 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# May* 15.8 17.7 74.9 54.0 54.2 17.9 46.5 18.2 80.4 58.5 0.2 0.9 Apr-May 25.7 13.8 232.5 31.1 109.3 12.2 151.5 10.7 287.2 28.2 32.5 0.1 * Figures for May 2022 are Quick Estimates. Note: Indices for the months of Feb’22 and Apr’22 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Ind Description Weight Jun-21 Jul-21 Aug-21 Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21 Dec-21 Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 code 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 111.3 116.2 117.3 110.3 118.8 130.1 151.8 145.1 139.9 149.5 129.4 123.2 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 82.0 90.2 86.3 85.3 86.8 85.2 92.0 91.5 94.4 115.7 117.1 125.0 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 74.0 79.4 86.9 95.6 95.0 96.5 101.8 108.2 79.9 108.2 86.1 87.4 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 111.3 117.8 120.2 121.4 125.6 117.9 124.9 122.6 113.0 118.9 114.2 111.7 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 110.0 116.8 144.1 158.7 163.6 133.8 161.8 154.7 155.0 199.6 130.4 142.4 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 94.1 114.7 106.5 110.4 103.2 94.9 111.6 101.6 103.2 109.2 106.4 99.9 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 97.9 103.1 110.2 109.9 110.5 104.3 115.2 106.0 112.5 118.3 111.4 114.5 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 76.3 85.1 82.8 76.9 86.5 79.7 81.4 82.1 78.8 84.2 83.8 82.8 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 68.7 68.4 69.1 70.0 73.4 72.1 87.4 80.7 76.6 88.0 89.0 89.3 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 110.1 117.9 112.1 108.5 123.9 129.0 129.6 130.4 120.3 139.1 131.1 134.4 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 116.3 128.0 124.8 124.3 125.9 118.1 125.9 124.9 115.3 121.2 123.4 133.5 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 226.9 228.6 233.8 238.5 236.7 227.2 237.5 223.3 186.3 200.9 195.5 188.7 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 99.4 108.6 108.6 108.4 103.8 97.6 102.7 105.2 100.9 108.8 104.9 105.3 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 119.2 126.9 122.2 115.7 129.2 109.1 133.0 141.5 134.0 154.1 137.4 134.1 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 163.5 171.1 178.8 174.7 182.6 175.7 185.4 191.6 180.0 199.3 179.7 186.8 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 79.7 90.3 94.0 91.0 88.9 80.2 95.8 88.5 91.0 97.5 78.5 80.9 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 125.6 138.4 139.5 163.5 151.8 125.6 188.4 186.0 139.8 186.2 127.6 123.0 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 84.2 118.4 128.7 144.4 126.6 106.3 109.9 93.5 90.3 93.6 91.7 98.3 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 96.3 109.1 108.9 113.5 106.2 91.0 104.3 101.8 103.1 127.7 100.1 105.9 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 87.8 101.2 93.5 90.7 98.2 93.3 97.7 104.8 107.8 114.8 108.8 111.7 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 103.4 128.2 125.1 134.7 138.7 106.1 108.9 121.6 111.1 128.2 109.1 119.3 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 158.0 160.9 165.7 173.2 183.8 180.0 215.4 190.4 198.4 232.4 195.7 199.9 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 75.7 84.7 95.3 106.1 115.2 67.4 103.5 92.3 95.4 126.0 92.0 79.8 5 Mining 14.3725 105.5 104.6 103.6 95.1 109.8 111.8 120.4 124.9 123.3 144.4 116.2 120.1 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 121.2 131.0 131.9 131.9 136.4 128.9 139.8 139.2 129.9 145.3 131.8 134.5 35 Electricity 7.9943 169.1 184.7 188.7 167.9 167.3 147.9 162.5 165.6 160.8 191.0 194.5 199.9 General Index 100.0 122.8 131.5 132.4 129.5 135.0 128.0 138.8 139.3 131.4 148.8 134.6 137.7 Note: The figures for Mar’22, Apr’22 and May’22 are provisional

The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020