Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of June 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of June 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of June 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8% for rural and 93.7% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. June 2022 over June 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Jun. 2022 (Prov.) May. 2022 (Final) Jun. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.09 6.92 7.01 7.08 7.08 7.04 6.16 6.37 6.26 CFPI 7.61 8.04 7.75 7.76 8.20 7.97 5.02 5.42 5.15

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: June, 2022 over May,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Jun.22 May.22 Jun.22 May.22 Jun.22 May.22 CPI (General) 173.6 172.5 0.64 171.5 170.8 0.41 172.6 171.7 0.52 CFPI 171.2 169.5 1.00 178.7 176.8 1.07 173.8 172.1 0.99

Note: Figures of June 2022 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 12th August 2022 (Friday) for July 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2022 (Final) and June 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2022 (Final) and June 2022 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights May. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 152.9 153.8 6.59 156.7 157.5 9.67 154.1 155.0 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 214.7 217.2 2.73 221.2 223.4 3.61 217.0 219.4 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 161.4 169.5 0.36 164.1 172.8 0.43 162.4 170.8 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 164.6 165.4 5.33 165.4 166.3 6.61 164.9 165.7 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 209.9 208.1 2.81 189.5 188.6 3.56 202.4 200.9 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 168.0 165.8 2.90 174.5 174.1 2.89 171.0 169.7 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 160.4 167.4 4.41 203.2 211.6 6.04 174.9 182.4 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 165.0 164.7 1.73 164.1 163.6 2.38 164.7 164.3 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 118.9 119.1 0.97 121.2 121.5 1.36 119.7 119.9 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 186.6 188.9 1.79 181.4 183.5 2.50 184.9 187.1 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 173.2 174.1 1.13 158.5 159.1 1.26 167.1 167.8 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 180.4 181.9 5.54 184.9 186.3 5.55 182.5 183.9 1 Food and beverages 54.18 170.8 172.4 36.29 177.5 179.3 45.86 173.3 174.9 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 192.9 192.9 1.36 197.5 198.3 2.38 194.1 194.3 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 179.3 180.7 4.72 170.0 171.5 5.58 175.6 177.1 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 177.2 178.7 0.85 155.9 157.4 0.95 168.4 169.9 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 179.0 180.4 5.57 167.8 169.4 6.53 174.6 176.0 4 Housing – – – 21.67 167.5 166.8 10.07 167.5 166.8 5 Fuel and light 7.94 175.3 177.1 5.58 173.5 175.2 6.84 174.6 176.4 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 168.9 170.3 3.87 161.1 162.1 3.80 165.2 166.4 6.1.02 Health 6.83 177.7 178.2 4.81 170.1 170.9 5.89 174.8 175.4 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 167.1 165.5 9.73 159.4 157.1 8.59 163.0 161.1 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 167.6 168.0 2.04 163.2 164.0 1.68 165.1 165.7 6.1.05 Education 3.46 171.8 172.5 5.62 165.2 166.5 4.46 167.9 169.0 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 168.5 169.5 3.47 168.2 169.2 3.89 168.4 169.4 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 170.9 171.0 29.53 163.8 163.7 28.32 167.5 167.5 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 172.5 173.6 100.00 170.8 171.5 100.00 171.7 172.6 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 169.5 171.2 29.62 176.8 178.7 39.06 172.1 173.8

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for June 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 145.6 153.8 5.63 149.2 157.5 5.56 146.7 155.0 5.66 1.1.02 Meat and fish 200.1 217.2 8.55 205.5 223.4 8.71 202.0 219.4 8.61 1.1.03 Egg 179.3 169.5 -5.47 182.8 172.8 -5.47 180.7 170.8 -5.48 1.1.04 Milk and products 156.1 165.4 5.96 156.5 166.3 6.26 156.2 165.7 6.08 1.1.05 Oils and fats 190.4 208.1 9.30 172.2 188.6 9.52 183.7 200.9 9.36 1.1.06 Fruits 158.6 165.8 4.54 171.5 174.1 1.52 164.6 169.7 3.10 1.1.07 Vegetables 144.7 167.4 15.69 176.2 211.6 20.09 155.4 182.4 17.37 1.1.08 Pulses and products 165.5 164.7 -0.48 166.9 163.6 -1.98 166.0 164.3 -1.02 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 114.6 119.1 3.93 116.1 121.5 4.65 115.1 119.9 4.17 1.1.10 Spices 170.0 188.9 11.12 165.5 183.5 10.88 168.5 187.1 11.04 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 165.5 174.1 5.20 152.3 159.1 4.46 160.0 167.8 4.88 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 171.7 181.9 5.94 173.3 186.3 7.50 172.4 183.9 6.67 1 Food and beverages 160.5 172.4 7.41 166.2 179.3 7.88 162.6 174.9 7.56 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 189.1 192.9 2.01 195.6 198.3 1.38 190.8 194.3 1.83 3.1.01 Clothing 165.3 180.7 9.32 157.3 171.5 9.03 162.2 177.1 9.19 3.1.02 Footwear 159.9 178.7 11.76 140.5 157.4 12.03 151.8 169.9 11.92 3 Clothing and footwear 164.6 180.4 9.60 154.8 169.4 9.43 160.7 176.0 9.52 4 Housing – – – 160.5 166.8 3.93 160.5 166.8 3.93 5 Fuel and light 162.1 177.1 9.25 156.1 175.2 12.24 159.8 176.4 10.39 6.1.01 Household goods and services 159.2 170.3 6.97 149.8 162.1 8.21 154.8 166.4 7.49 6.1.02 Health 169.7 178.2 5.01 160.8 170.9 6.28 166.3 175.4 5.47 6.1.03 Transport and communication 154.2 165.5 7.33 147.5 157.1 6.51 150.7 161.1 6.90 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 160.4 168.0 4.74 150.7 164.0 8.83 154.9 165.7 6.97 6.1.05 Education 166.8 172.5 3.42 158.1 166.5 5.31 161.7 169.0 4.51 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 159.4 169.5 6.34 158.0 169.2 7.09 158.8 169.4 6.68 6 Miscellaneous 161.5 171.0 5.88 153.4 163.7 6.71 157.6 167.5 6.28 General Index (All Groups) 162.1 173.6 7.09 160.4 171.5 6.92 161.3 172.6 7.01 Consumer Food Price Index 159.1 171.2 7.61 165.4 178.7 8.04 161.3 173.8 7.75

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights May. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 177.5 178.3 3.64 178.2 179.5 4.58 177.8 178.7 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 180.8 181.0 0.06 — — 0.10 180.8 181.0 3 Assam 2.63 175.5 177.9 0.79 172.6 173.1 1.77 174.9 176.9 4 Bihar 8.21 163.9 164.4 1.62 172.0 172.3 5.14 165.1 165.6 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 169.4 170.9 1.22 166.1 167.0 1.46 168.1 169.4 6 Delhi 0.28 163.9 164.5 5.64 163.1 161.9 2.77 163.1 162.0 7 Goa 0.14 171.8 173.1 0.25 164.1 164.8 0.19 167.1 168.0 8 Gujarat 4.54 169.0 170.2 6.82 162.0 163.1 5.60 165.0 166.2 9 Haryana 3.30 167.2 168.7 3.35 164.1 165.6 3.32 165.7 167.2 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 162.1 162.7 0.26 167.8 169.0 0.67 163.1 163.8 11 Jharkhand 1.96 166.5 167.3 1.39 173.1 174.1 1.69 169.0 169.9 12 Karnataka 5.09 174.5 175.5 6.81 180.2 180.4 5.89 177.6 178.1 13 Kerala 5.50 178.9 180.2 3.46 177.8 177.5 4.55 178.5 179.2 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 172.5 174.1 3.97 174.9 175.6 4.48 173.5 174.7 15 Maharashtra 8.25 175.2 176.8 18.86 166.5 167.7 13.18 169.4 170.7 16 Manipur 0.23 189.2 188.8 0.12 172.3 172.0 0.18 183.9 183.5 17 Meghalaya 0.28 162.5 163.0 0.15 165.9 166.6 0.22 163.6 164.1 18 Mizoram 0.07 175.3 177.3 0.13 168.9 168.8 0.10 171.4 172.1 19 Nagaland 0.14 183.1 183.3 0.12 167.5 169.2 0.13 176.5 177.3 20 Odisha 2.93 174.5 175.5 1.31 166.9 167.7 2.18 172.4 173.3 21 Punjab 3.31 169.1 169.2 3.09 159.7 160.7 3.21 164.9 165.4 22 Rajasthan 6.63 168.1 169.1 4.23 167.1 168.6 5.51 167.7 168.9 23 Sikkim 0.06 187.0 188.6 0.03 175.1 175.4 0.05 183.1 184.3 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 177.3 177.9 9.20 177.4 177.9 7.25 177.4 177.9 25 Telangana 3.16 185.1 187.7 4.41 177.1 178.7 3.74 180.7 182.8 26 Tripura 0.35 184.9 188.1 0.14 175.6 177.9 0.25 182.5 185.5 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 168.4 169.6 9.54 169.8 170.8 12.37 168.9 170.0 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 168.0 169.3 0.73 169.5 169.0 0.91 168.6 169.2 29 West Bengal 6.99 178.3 179.8 7.20 177.6 176.7 7.09 178.0 178.3 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 191.5 194.6 0.07 172.2 168.2 0.06 181.7 181.2 31 Chandigarh 0.02 169.7 171.5 0.34 162.4 162.8 0.17 162.8 163.3 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 158.8 159.0 0.04 167.3 167.9 0.03 164.5 164.9 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 176.5 178.6 0.02 171.7 172.2 0.02 174.5 175.9 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 181.1 182.0 0.72 180.8 181.0 0.94 181.0 181.6 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 187.0 190.1 0.01 172.1 179.9 0.01 179.4 184.9 36 Puducherry 0.08 178.8 181.1 0.27 177.3 178.6 0.17 177.7 179.2 All India 100.00 172.5 173.6 100.00 170.8 171.5 100.00 171.7 172.6

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for June 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jun. 21 Index

(Final) Jun. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 164.1 178.3 8.65 165.2 179.5 8.66 164.5 178.7 8.63 2 Assam 164.6 177.9 8.08 164.2 173.1 5.42 164.5 176.9 7.54 3 Bihar 157.6 164.4 4.31 161.7 172.3 6.56 158.2 165.6 4.68 4 Chhattisgarh 159.4 170.9 7.21 158.4 167.0 5.43 159.0 169.4 6.54 5 Delhi 155.4 164.5 5.86 154.1 161.9 5.06 154.2 162.0 5.06 6 Gujarat 158.4 170.2 7.45 151.7 163.1 7.51 154.6 166.2 7.50 7 Haryana 155.4 168.7 8.56 153.8 165.6 7.67 154.7 167.2 8.08 8 Himachal Pradesh 154.2 162.7 5.51 159.2 169.0 6.16 155.1 163.8 5.61 9 Jharkhand 156.5 167.3 6.90 163.1 174.1 6.74 159.0 169.9 6.86 10 Karnataka 166.5 175.5 5.41 168.7 180.4 6.94 167.7 178.1 6.20 11 Kerala 171.1 180.2 5.32 167.9 177.5 5.72 170.0 179.2 5.41 12 Madhya Pradesh 161.1 174.1 8.07 163.5 175.6 7.40 162.1 174.7 7.77 13 Maharashtra 163.8 176.8 7.94 155.2 167.7 8.05 158.1 170.7 7.97 14 Odisha 162.6 175.5 7.93 156.4 167.7 7.23 160.9 173.3 7.71 15 Punjab 159.0 169.2 6.42 151.5 160.7 6.07 155.6 165.4 6.30 16 Rajasthan 156.4 169.1 8.12 157.2 168.6 7.25 156.7 168.9 7.79 17 Tamil Nadu 168.9 177.9 5.33 169.5 177.9 4.96 169.3 177.9 5.08 18 Telangana 169.2 187.7 10.93 163.6 178.7 9.23 166.1 182.8 10.05 19 Uttar Pradesh 158.6 169.6 6.94 160.0 170.8 6.75 159.1 170.0 6.85 20 Uttarakhand 156.9 169.3 7.90 160.9 169.0 5.03 158.4 169.2 6.82 21 West Bengal 166.0 179.8 8.31 166.2 176.7 6.32 166.1 178.3 7.34 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 169.9 182.0 7.12 168.4 181.0 7.48 169.4 181.6 7.20 All India 162.1 173.6 7.09 160.4 171.5 6.92 161.3 172.6 7.01

Notes: