Queen Elizabeth-II is under medical supervision recommended by her doctors at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The British Monarch’s doctors are concerned for her health following the evaluation. Buckingham palace says that Queen is comfortable and was at the Balmoral.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed concern over the Monarch’s health in a tweet saying that the thoughts of the people across the country are with the Queen and her family.

As per news reports, the Royal Family members have been informed regarding Queen’s medical situation. Members of the family are reportedly on their way to Balmoral Scotland.

Queen turned 96 this year in April.