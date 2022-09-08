PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in New Delhi; also unveils statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kartavya Path – a stretch of the Central Vista from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

He also unveiled statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said, India has received new energy and inspiration today as nation is breaking free of the shackles of colonisation during the ‘Amrit Kaal’. He said, history has been rewritten. Recalling the sacrifice and valour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Mr. Modi said, India’s glorious history runs as life blood among nation’s youth. He said, India would have reached unprecedented heights, if country had followed the vision of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that ‘Kartavya Path’ is the heart of nation’s capital. He said, the inauguration of ‘Kartavya Path’ is in line with Prime Minister’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in ‘Amrit Kaal’ – that is to remove any trace of colonial mindset.

The jet black granite statue of Netaji Bose, measuring a total of 28 feet, is placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled in January this year by Mr Modi on Parakram Diwas to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji. Prime Minister Modi also witnessed the exhibition on the revamped Central Vista Avenue.