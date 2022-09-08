WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. Displays its Entire Range of Electric Two-Wheelers at EV India 2022

New Delhi : Empowering the initiative of Electric Mobility by creating awareness, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd. (BSE Code: 538970) – one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ showcased its entire range of marque electric two-wheelers at the EV India 2022 at India Expo Center, Greater Noida.

Joy E-bike being the title sponsor of the EV India 2022, created awareness towards green mobility through social awareness activities. Being at the forefront of the EV revolution in India, the company also showcased its electric three-wheeler which is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Commenting on the EV Expo, Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among the major markets of electric vehicle transition in India. We are grateful to the Government of India and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the organizers of this expo in strengthening the adoption of EVs in the state. EV India 2022 is an important platform for us to showcase, influence, and educate our potential customers to be a part of the EV transition in India. At present, we have 54 touchpoints in the North Indian market, and with the growing demand for our products, we aim to further expand our footprints in the current fiscal.”

The home-grown EV manufacturer is known for its low and high-speed electric two-wheeler models like Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, Wolf, and Gen Next Nanu which are popular amongst riders irrespective of age or gender. The visitors can experience the Wardwizard’s technology and its world-class electric two-wheelers at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Stall No. EV-13.