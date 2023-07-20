PVR INOX LAUNCHES THE BIGGEST CINEMA IN SOUTH BENGALURU, FEATURING SOUTH INDIA’S FIRST ICE THEATRES®

PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India has today announced the opening of its 12-screen Superplex featuring the first ICE theatres® format in South India at Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. The new property sets a new benchmark in entertainment in the city with multiple cinema formats including LUXE, 4DX, P[XL] and ICE.

The new cinema will augment PVR INOX foothold in Bengaluru with 158 screens in 25 cinemas and in the state of Karnataka with 201 screens in 35 cinemas. The company consolidate its presence in South India to a total of 542 screens in 96 properties.

Strategically located in the heart of South Bangalore at Konanakunte cross, Kanakapura Road, the property has a seating capacity of 2192 audiences. It houses the multi-sensory 4DX format, premium large screen format P[XL] with laser, ICE IMMERSIVE® format, three Auditoriums of PVR INOX’s luxury format, LUXE along with 6 Auditoriums with last row recliners. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions with SP4K Laser projectors, advanced Dolby Atmos audio and Real D 3D screens. For the convenience of customers, there are Self Ticketing Kiosks at the mall food court and Lulu Hypermarket. ‘Superplex’ with 10 screens or more offers a range of formats and experiences under one roof located in mega malls with large floor areas in big cities.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Prestige Group to announce the opening of our sixth Superplex featuring the first ICE theatres® format in South India. South is an extremely important market for us as part of our growth strategy and expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies going audiences. We are confident that this new cinema will become the must-visit out-of-home cinema destination for the people of South Bengaluru.’’

The Superplex is an epitome of luxury with curated wall and ceiling hung artworks of legendary actors and actresses with the use of text and screens creating a dynamic environment that raises the foyer to a cinematic gallery. Adding to the aesthetics is the curvilinear style concessionaire counter accentuated by multi-level digital screen bulkhead making it a focal point of attraction. Use of sophisticated finishes of blue, black and gold metal create an opulent environment.

An extensive F & B menu with on seat ordering for all recliners and isle for patrons to order/pay directly and movie/star merchandise are available at the concessions. Moving towards a digital era with online ticket booking taking precedence, the box office has been replaced with POS podiums for self-ticketing.

“Superplex is bringing a change in the city’s entertainment landscape with futuristic cinema concepts and bespoke hospitality and promises to be the preferred cinema for cinephiles. The slate of films scheduled for release this year looks promising and would surely raise the expectation of viewers to watch their favourite movie on the big screen. We look forward to welcoming them who want to experience watching movies in a wide choice of formats complemented by delectable F&B offerings”, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.’’