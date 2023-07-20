India Climate Energy Dashboard (ICED) is live now

NITI Aayog released the India Climate Energy Dashboard (ICED) 3.0 today. The ICED is the country’s one-stop platform for near real-time data on the energy sector, climate, and related economic datasets based on government published sources.



Developed as a user-friendly platform, ICED 3.0 enables users to freely access and analyse datasets using an analytical engine. It will facilitate insights and enhance understanding about the energy and climate sectors while identifying the key challenges. The Portal will draw insights from the available data parameters and hence immensely useful in monitoring the progress of India’s clean energy transition journey.



This dashboard offers more than 500 parameters, over 2000 infographics, and a number of interactive visualizations, allowing users to gain a holistic understanding of India’s energy sector.