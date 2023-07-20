Adani Foundation sets up RO plant at Thiruvallur District

Chennai: Adani Foundation has successfully completed the construction of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Plant to provide clean and safe drinking water in Thiruvellaivoyal Panchayat, Thiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. The RO plant has been built to address the drinking water issues of the community, as the village gets a salty ground water which is not safe for drinking.

The water RO plant was inaugurated by Thiru. Durai Chandrashekhar (MLA Ponneri Constituency), Thiru. Sudip Dasgupta (CEO, Adani- Kattupalli and Ennore Ports) and Thiru. Ravi (Chairman, Panchayat Union, Minjur) along with the representatives of Adani Foundation and other dignitaries. The plant has a capacity of 1000 liters and will provide access to safe and clean drinking water to more than 600 families and residents of Thiruvellaivoyal Panchayat and neighboring villages, thereby alleviating the hardships they faced due to the lack of potable water.

Upon completion, the RO Plant will be officially handed over to the Panchayat, which will assume responsibility for its maintenance and operations. To ensure the sustainability of this essential facility, a nominal charge of Rs. 5 per 20 liters of water will be levied, generating funds for the maintenance of the RO plant. The revenue generated from this charge will be meticulously managed by the Panchayat, enabling them to ensure the continued functionality and availability of clean drinking water.

The Adani Foundation remains committed to uplifting the communities and address critical societal needs through sustainable solutions. By providing access to clean drinking water, this initiative aims to positively impact the health, financial stability, and overall welfare of the residents in Panchayat, Thiruvellaivoyal and the neighboring villages.

Speaking about the initiative, Adani management said “We firmly believe that access to clean drinking water is a fundamental human right, and it is our privilege to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of the Thiruvellaivoyal community. Through the establishment of this RO Plant, we aim to empower the community, particularly the underprivileged, by ensuring they have a reliable and affordable source of drinking water.”

An Elderly Women from the community stated We were longing to get a good drinking water for our community as the current drinking water is not suitable for drinking and we buy for our purpose which is an additional expense for the family. We are happy to have such a facility in our community which will help us in many ways-health, reduced in our expenses. Thanks for supporting us to provide our basic needs.