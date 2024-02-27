Punjab Kings to Play IPL 2024 Home Matches at Newly-Developed Mullanpur Stadium

MOHALI: Punjab Kings have confirmed that their home matches for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held at the recently inaugurated Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

𝐀 🆕 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝! 👑#SherSquad, brace yourselves to witness our 🦁s reign from their majestic new den at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali in #IPL2024! 🏠🏟️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #JazbaHaiPunjabi pic.twitter.com/x5t6RjWYcR — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 26, 2024

The decision marks a significant move for the franchise, signaling their transition to the newly-developed venue, which boasts modern facilities and top-class infrastructure. With a seating capacity of 33,000 spectators, the Mullanpur Stadium promises an immersive and exhilarating experience for cricket enthusiasts.

In addition to its expansive seating arrangements, the stadium is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to enhance the spectator experience. Notably, it features a sophisticated herringbone drainage system, facilitating the swift removal of water within 25-30 minutes after rainfall, ensuring minimal disruptions to gameplay.

Having previously hosted domestic matches, the Mullanpur Stadium now prepares to welcome the glitz and excitement of IPL cricket, offering a vibrant atmosphere for fans and players alike. Punjab Kings’ decision to make Mullanpur their home ground underscores the region’s growing prominence in the cricketing landscape and signifies an exciting new chapter for the franchise in the IPL 2024 season.