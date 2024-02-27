Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Mission Shakti Bazar in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated MissionShakti Bazar in Bhubaneswar and said that it will be a strong platform to support sustainable livelihoods for women in rural and semi urban areas of #Odisha. Developed under #5T initiative to promote entrepreneurship for women, Mission Shakti Bazar is a state-of-the-art boutique store for display & sale of curated MissionShakti SHG products from all over the state.

Mission Shakti Bazar is owned and operated by a producer company of SHGs called Khordha Matrushakti Farmers Producers (KMFP) Company. It has its shareholders of nearly 200 SHGs, Producer Groups and Producer Companies comprising SHGs. Its inclusive ownership structure will gradually involve lakhs of women who wish to have a sale platform for their products. Through KMFP Company, Mission Shakti aims to unlock market potential and promote women-led and women-run business in #Odisha.

To support the producer company, Kalgudi has been engaged as the technical service agency. The main aim of this Bazar is to give a sale platform to Mission Shakti products ensuring sustainable markets and competitive prices. It will also generate consumer interest in many products that are not available round-the-year in urban centres. The bazar will source farm & non-farm products from #SHGs and will have an e-commerce portal, offering women opportunity to venture into entrepreneurship through an online marketplace.