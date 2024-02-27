Advanced Course in Lift Technology at World Skill Center for Global Career Opportunities

Last Date of Online Application 29 Feb 2024

Bhubaneswar :* World Skill Center, the govt of Odisha’s premier skill training facility in Bhubaneswar offers admission in 7 advanced skill programs across 2 streams. Admissions for March 2024 batch are open for students who have completed their +2 or 2-years ITI/ 3 years Diploma from any government or private institution.

Keeping the industry needs in mind, WSC has launched a new program in Vertical Transportation (Lift Technology) to prepare Odisha youth for a global career. The new program introduced in Academic Year 2023-24 is designed under the guidance of ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.

The module aims to provide students required technical skills & exposure to install, commission, maintain, repair & inspect modern lifts, travelators & escalators covering the entire gamut of operations under the domain.

The World Skill Center (WSC), invites online applications from aspiring students from different sectors latest by February 29. Prospective candidates can apply for admission by registering on the World Skill Center website at www.worldskillcenter.org/admissions. For additional details on enrolment, individuals may also reach out to the toll-free number 1800 266 6002.

The course fee for SC & ST students is completely free. Also, to encourage more girls towards technical education and training, the government of Odisha has launched the ‘Sudakshya’ scheme. Under the scheme, girls can enroll in World Skill Center free of cost. Besides, every student is provided with free uniform, hostel accommodation and bus transport facility.

A remarkable 93% of students enrolled at World Skill Center have secured placements in prominent organizations, with an impressive 25% of them achieving international placements.

WSC conducts theory classes and hands-on training in two industry-oriented streams titled School of Engineering and School of Services. 5 modern disciplines fall under the School of Engineering namely; Electrical Technology, Mechanical & Electrical Services, Mechatronics, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration & Vertical Transportation (Lift Technology). Similarly, two service oriented courses; ‘Hair Fashion & Design’ and ‘Beauty Wellness & Spa’ are offered by the School of Services.

The maximum age to apply for School of Engineering is 30 years & for School of Services is 35 years. Both males & females can apply for courses under School of Engineering & ‘Hair Fashion & Design’ under School of Services, whereas ‘Beauty Wellness & Spa’ is a course open for female candidates only.

Established under the ‘Skilled in Odisha’ vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, the World Skill Center aims to elevate the youth of Odisha in diverse sectors by enriching their potential. This state-of-the-art skill training is facilitated in collaboration with technical partner, ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.