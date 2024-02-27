KIIT University Rugby Team won Silver Medal in the “Khelo India University Games” at GUwahti

KIIT University Men Rugby Team won Silver Medal in the “4th Khelo India University Games ” held at Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Sarusajai Sports Complex, Assam from 21st to 23rd February, 2024.

Match Report.

1st League Match: KIIT University defeated Shivaji University by 29/14 points

2nd League Match: KIIT University defeated Shri Guru Granth Sahib World University by 19/00 Points

3rd League Match: KIIT University defeated University of Mumbai 28/00 points

Quarter Final Match: KIIT University defeated Rashtriya Raksha University 31/07 points

Semi Final Match : KIIT University defeated Guru Nanak Dev University by 39/00 points

Final Match: KIIT University lost the match from Chandigarh University 7/12 points

Today Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the Rugby Men team on Winning the Silver Medal in the 4th Khelo India University Games and also conveyed his best wishes to all the players for their future competitions.