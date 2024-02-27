Yamaha Track Day Event in Bangalore Thrills Over 300 Ardent Yamaha Fans

~ Over 100 Yamaha owners experienced the exhilaration of riding on a track

~ An exclusive display of the latest YZF-R3 and MT-03 along with the existing and most sought-after Yamaha line-up was also arranged

Bangalore : India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd., organised an exclusive Track Day event for its customers, at Aruani Grid in Bangalore on 25th February 2024. The event, organised as part of the exciting “The Call of The Blue” brand campaign, witnessed an enthusiastic participation of over 100 Yamaha owners and more than 300 ardent Yamaha fans from Bangalore and nearby areas, making it an extraordinary success.

The Track Day Event at Aruani Grid, Bangalore provided Yamaha owners with a wonderful opportunity to experience the thrill of riding their own Yamaha motorcycles on a track. Participants got the chance to explore the dynamics of lean angles, high-speed cornering, precise braking, and body movement, while also discovering the benefits of advanced features such as quick shifters and traction control systems available on their machines.

Along with the display of Yamaha’s favourite bikes, the spectators were treated to a mesmerising YZF-R3 and MT-03, two new additions to Yamaha India’s lineup that promise to redefine the standards of performance and style in their respective categories. Several other engagement activities were also integrated, that include Yamaha Apparels & Accessories display, Photo-op zone, and Gaming zone, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement to the event.

This event serves as one of many platforms organized by Yamaha to reinforce its global identity as an exhilarating brand with a rich racing legacy, fostering a sense of pride and community among its customers.

With “The Call of the Blue Track Day Activity”, Yamaha aims to engage with a wider audience across India and promote the updated 2024 line-up of Exciting, Stylish & Sporty two-wheeler range comprising of the YZF-R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15M (155cc), YZF-R15S (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc), FZS-Fi Version 4.0 (149cc), FZS-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-X (149cc) and scooters like AEROX (155cc), Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).