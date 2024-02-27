Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils SWAYAM Plus Platform for Professional Development

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the launch of the SWAYAM Plus platform on Tuesday, aimed at providing employability and professional development-focused programs in collaboration with industry leaders such as L&T, Microsoft, and CISCO.

We are destined to become a developed nation by 2047. Glad that the SWAYAM team has factored the knowledge and competency requirements of the next 25 years in SWAYAM Plus. We have to offer these industry-aligned courses in Indian languages to future-proof all of India’s… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 27, 2024

Operated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, the SWAYAM Plus platform marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry requirements. With a focus on catering to the needs of working professionals, the platform offers a diverse range of courses designed to enhance skillsets and foster career advancement.

“Working professionals can leverage the SWAYAM platform to navigate the multiple-entry-multiple-exit framework outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” stated Minister Pradhan. He emphasized that the platform’s implementation would extend the reach of traditional classrooms, benefiting approximately 43 million higher education students and professionals.

The collaboration with industry giants underscores the platform’s commitment to providing relevant and up-to-date content tailored to meet the evolving demands of the job market. SWAYAM Plus represents a significant stride towards empowering individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields, contributing to India’s socio-economic growth and development.