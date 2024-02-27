NationalTop News

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils SWAYAM Plus Platform for Professional Development

By Odisha Diary bureau

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the launch of the SWAYAM Plus platform on Tuesday, aimed at providing employability and professional development-focused programs in collaboration with industry leaders such as L&T, Microsoft, and CISCO.

Operated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, the SWAYAM Plus platform marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry requirements. With a focus on catering to the needs of working professionals, the platform offers a diverse range of courses designed to enhance skillsets and foster career advancement.

“Working professionals can leverage the SWAYAM platform to navigate the multiple-entry-multiple-exit framework outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” stated Minister Pradhan. He emphasized that the platform’s implementation would extend the reach of traditional classrooms, benefiting approximately 43 million higher education students and professionals.

The collaboration with industry giants underscores the platform’s commitment to providing relevant and up-to-date content tailored to meet the evolving demands of the job market. SWAYAM Plus represents a significant stride towards empowering individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields, contributing to India’s socio-economic growth and development.

