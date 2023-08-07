Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo motu cognizance and stayed the demolition drive conducted in Nuh district of Haryana following communal clashes that erupted in the city recently.

Advocate Mohammad Arshad, appearing for the victims in the matter said that, the bench of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia stayed the demolition until further orders while issuing notice to the State Government.

It is alleged that the demolition drive to raze the alleged illegal constructions has been ongoing in Nuh since August 3. The authorities have reportedly demolished several ‘illegal’ shanties, temporary shops and certain concrete structures.