JSP Foundation Launches Chilled Drinking Water Van in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : To commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary of the founder of OP Jindal Group, Shri Om Prakash Jindal, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), launched a Chilled Drinking Water Van in Bhubaneswar on August 7, 2023. The vehicle was flagged off by Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Smt. Sulochana Das.

Shri Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Group Head (CSR) of JSP, Shri B.P. Mishra, EVP (Corporate Affairs), along with other officials from JSP and JSP Foundation, were present on the occasion.

The Chilled Drinking Water Van, with a capacity of 1,500 Litres, is dedicated to serving various construction areas and underprivileged communities by providing safe and refreshing drinking water on a daily basis. The vehicle will be operational as approved by BMC. This is the fourth chilled drinking water van in Odisha by JSP Foundation.