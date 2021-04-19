Procurement of wheat variety HD 2967 going on seamless manner: Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Chandigarh: “The procurement of wheat variety HD 2967 is going on smooth and hassle free manner throughout Punjab.” It was disclosed by Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.



Terming the news that HD 2967 variety not being purchased in Malwa belt are baseless and distorting facts, Mr. Ashu informed that this variety is being cultivated by farmers from many years. He added that Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana has also been approved this variety and every procurement agency being procured this variety in seamless manner. He said that news came from Mansa that this variety is not been purchased are baseless. “The few heaps not been found cleaned under the set specifications at their so that the problem has came up. We have asked the concerned farmer to bring cleaned crop.” He added.



The Food Supply Minister made it clear that the FCI hasn’t denied to procure any particular type of wheat variety. He also informed 750 quintal wheat of HD 2967 variety had been purchased at Dhammu (Mansa) Mandi in April 16, 2021 and 4500 quintal wheat of this variety been purchased on April 17 in this purchase centre.



Mr.Ashu also expressed the commitment of Punjab Government led by Captain Amarinder Singh to purchase every grain of the farmers.

