Punjab School Education Department decides to start Gender Sensitisation Project in Government Schools

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department has decided to start Gender Sensitisation Project in government schools across the state. The aim of this project is to sensitize students in various ways.



Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the school education department said that under the leadership of Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, department has been making continuous efforts to raise the standard of students. As part of these efforts, the Gender Sensitisation Project is being launched during the 2021-22 academic session for students of VI to VIII classes. This project will be implemented in all government schools.



According to the spokesperson, all the District Mentors (DMs) will act as Master Trainers for ‘Welcome Life’ and Block Mentors (BMs) will be master trainer for Gender Sensitization Project. The ‘Welcome Life’ project has already started. For these projects, DMs and BMs will be given online training in different batches from April 19 to April 30. The training will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meanwhile, training will not be held on April 21 and April 24 to 26.

