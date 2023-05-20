Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

During the meeting, Mr Modi noted that the conflict in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the whole world. He, however, stressed that for him, this is not a political or economic issue but an issue of humanity, of human values.

Briefing reporters in Hiroshima, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India will do everything to find a resolution to this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Mr Modi said, India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Mr Kwatra informed that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine.