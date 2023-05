Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle To Take Place On Monday . The new ministers will take oath at 9:30 am at the convention center of Lok Seva Bhavan.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal will administer oath to new ministers. Lal, who is currently on a tour to Haryana, will return to Odisha a day before the schedule.

The Governor, who is scheduled to return on Monday, has cut short his visit. He will reach Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The Cabinet reshuffle was delayed due to the absence of the Governor.