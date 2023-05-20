Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet President of the Republic of France

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, on 20 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

Prime Minister thanked President Macron for the invite as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day on 14 July 2023. The leaders reviewed with satisfaction the progress in their Strategic Partnership in various areas, including cooperation in trade & economic spheres; civil aviation; renewables; culture; co-production and manufacturing in defence sector; as well as civil nuclear cooperation. They agreed to expand the partnership to newer domains.

Prime Minister thanked President Macron for France’s support to India’s G20 Presidency. The leaders exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.