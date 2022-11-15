Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with President of USA H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met President of USA, H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali today.

They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India – US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc. They expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2, etc.

The two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments. PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 Presidency.