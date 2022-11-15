Aim to increase bilateral trade between India-Turkey to US$ 20 billion from US$ 11 billion: Fırat Sunel, Ambassador, Embassy of Turkey

New Delhi : Mr Fırat Sunel, Ambassador, Embassy of Turkey in New Delhi yesterday while emphasizing on the India-Turkey bilateral trade said, “By the end of the year, our bilateral trade will almost be US$ 11 billion, and our new aim now is to reach US 20 billion dollars.”

Addressing the ‘India-Turkey Business Council’, organized by FICCI, Ambassdor Sunel spoke about 2023 as a bright year for India-Turkey bilateral relations as India takes over the G20 Presidency and Turkey celebrating its 100th republic year.

He also invited Indian and Turkish companies to take advantage of the year 2023 for fruitful business partnerships between India and Turkey.

Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said, “India and Turkey share a strong and vibrant relationship under the leadership of our Heads of State translating a mutual desire of good relations and vast goodwill with people to people connects.”

He drew emphasis to the bilateral trade that has increased significantly from US$ 7.2 billion in 2017-18 to US$ 10.7 billion in 2021-22 amid the pandemic that reflects a positive sign of enhanced relationship between India and Turkey.

Ms Hulya Gedik, Chairperson of DEIK and Turkey-India Business Council said, “India has big investment opportunities and today DEiK and FICCI as a business council, we believe is the first step to make more businesses in the near future.”

She shared an introduction about DEiK and highlighted the need to enhance the trade volume between the two countries.

A presentation by FICCI was made on India-Turkey Business relations that was followed by a round of introductions by Indian industry and Turkish industry participants.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the MoU agreement between FICCI and DEiK to cement the commitment to promote investments between India and Turkey.