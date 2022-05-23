Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Mr. Masayoshi Son, Board Director and Founder, Softbank Corporation

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr. Masayoshi Son, Board Director and Founder, Softbank Corporation on 23 May 2022 in Tokyo. Prime Minister appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector. They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance.

They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India. Specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India.