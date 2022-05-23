Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor, Suzuki Motor Corporation

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor, Suzuki Motor Corporation on 23 May 2022 in Tokyo. During the meeting, Prime Minister recalled Mr. Suzuki’s association and contribution in India and appreciated the transformational role of Suzuki Motors in the automotive industry of India. They appreciated that Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the applicants approved under Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme in automobile and auto component sector.

They discussed further investment opportunities in India including setting up of production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well recycling centres, for realizing the goal of sustainable growth. They also discussed strategies for building the local innovation system in India, including skill development through Japan-India Institutes of Manufacturing (JIM) and Japanese Endowed Courses (JEC).