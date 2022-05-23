Prime Minister’s meeting with Dr. Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman, NEC Corporation

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dr. Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman, NEC Corporation on 23 May 2022 in Tokyo. Prime Minister appreciated NEC’s role in India’s telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects. He also highlighted investment opportunities under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in industrial development, taxation and labour. They also discussed opportunities in India in new and emerging technologies.