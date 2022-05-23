Prime Minister’s meeting with Mr. Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr. Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., the parent company of Uniqlo, on 23 May 2022 in Tokyo. During the meeting, they discussed the rapidly growing textile and apparel market of India and investment opportunities under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textile projects in India. They also discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business for foreign investors in India including in the areas of industrial development, infrastructure, taxation and labour.

Prime Minister invited Uniqlo’s enhanced participation in India’s journey to becoming a manufacturing hub for textiles, particularly the use of technologies in textile manufacturing. Prime Minister also invited Uniqlo to take part in the PM-Mitra scheme aimed at further strengthening the textiles sector.