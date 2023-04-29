Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the efforts of students of Jarbom Gamlin Law College for their proactive roles in the Legal Services Camp

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the efforts of students of Jarbom Gamlin Law College for their proactive roles in the Legal Services Camp to create awareness amongst citizens.
Responding to the tweet by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju, the Prime Minister tweeted;
“Such an effort is laudatory as it enhances awareness about aspects relating to the law and legal rights of people.”
