The Prime Minister has urged women to enrol for Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC).



Retweeting a tweet by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Irani about enhancing financial inclusion & providing better returns to women through MSSC, the Prime Minister said:



“I also urge more women to enrol for MSSC. It offers many advantages for our Nari Shakti.”