CUO celebrates the birth anniversary of Adi Guru Shankaracharya

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated the 1235th birth anniversary of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in its campus at Sunabeda on 27 April 2023 under the aegis of the School of Languages, of the University. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi conveyed his best wishes. In his message, the Vice-Chancellor said that Jagadguru Shankaracharya is a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness. He was the incarnation of Lord Shiva. Prof. Hemraj Meena read out the message of the Vice-Chancellor in a succinct manner. Prof. Sudhendu Manadal, Advisor-Academic and Administration attended as the Chief Guest and addressed the students and faculty members. He said “India is proud and crowned by saints like Shankaracharya and students should benefit from their knowledge” in his address.

Presiding over the function, Dr. N.C. Panda, Faculty of Languages said that Shankaracharya was the founder of Advaita philosophy. His philosophy is Brahma is true and Jagat is false. He established four monasteries in four directions of India, a symbol of knowledge. Badrinath in the north, Sringeri in the south, Jagannath Puri in the east, and Dwarka peeth in the west. These four monasteries are symbols of cultural unity and knowledge of India.

Dr. Jung Bahadur Pandey, the Guest Professor of the Hindi Department addressed the audience. He stated that three decorators of the country are sati, saints, and braves and three shameful things are cowardly, deceitful, and cruel. Sati, saint and brave who made India a world leader. One such great wise saint is Adi Guru Shankaracharya, who was born in a Brahmin family in a Brahmin family in Kaldi village of Kerala province in 788 AD and died suddenly in 820. At the young age of just 32, he gave India a reputation in the spiritual field that those who could not get long-lived life.

Dr. Rani Singh also expressed her views on the occasion. On this occasion, Dr. Saurabh Gupta, Dr. S.B. Bagchi, Dr. Satyanarayan Sargi, Dr. Alok Baral, Dr. Ganesh Sahu, Dr. Pradosh, Dr. Jayant Kumar Nayak, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Dr. Dulumani Talukdar, Dr. Soumya Ranjan Dash, Dr. Appa Saheb, Suresh Gupta Purushottam Sahu, etc. were present along with the students and faculty members. The programme was conducted by Dr. Chakrapani, the guests were welcomed by Dr. Srinivasan Swai, and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Virendra Kumar Sarangi. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.