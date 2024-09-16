Central University of Odisha Hosts Distinguished Lecture on Gender and Globalization

Koraput: As part of its Distinguished Lecture Series, the Department of Sociology at the Central University of Odisha, in collaboration with the Research Committee 14 ‘Globalisation and Gender’ of the Indian Sociological Society (ISS), hosted an insightful lecture on “Gender and Globalisation” at its Sunabeda campus on 13 September 2024. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, extended his best wishes for the success of the program.

The event featured an inaugural address by Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, President of the Indian Sociological Society and former Professor of Sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Prof. Chaudhuri underscored the importance of understanding the nuanced and complex intersections between gender and globalization.

The distinguished lecture was delivered by Prof. Indira Ramarao, Professor of Eminence at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore, former ISS President, and former Professor of Sociology at the University of Mysore. Prof. Ramarao explored the intricate relationships between gender, globalization, and social inequalities.

A notable highlight of the event was a stimulating discussion led by renowned sociologist Prof. R. India, who emphasized the vital role of sociologists in contemporary society.

The program, conducted in a hybrid format, allowed extensive participation from online attendees, including academicians, ISS members, researchers, and students from across the country.

Dr. Deepthi Shanker, Convener of RC-14 ‘Globalisation & Society’ and Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology, and Dr. Kapila Khemendu, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, moderated the programme. Faculty members Dr. Nupur Pattnaik, Dr. Saubhagyalaxmi Singh, Dr. Elisa Mohanty, and students of the Department of Sociology also participated in the programme.