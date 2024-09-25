Cleanliness Drive at Central University of Odisha Under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024’

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau of the Central University of Odisha launched a significant cleanliness drive on Koraput, 25 September 2024 as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024’, an initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The drive was inaugurated by Prof. V. C. Jha, Adviser for Academic and Administration, in the presence of several key university officials, including Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Chief Warden of Hostels and Head of the Department of Sociology; Dr. Ramendra Kumar Pardhi, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Dr. Anjeneyulu Thotapally, Nodal Officer for Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 and NSS Coordinator; and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer.

Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi extended his best wishes for the success of the initiative, praising the university’s commitment to cleanliness and environmental sustainability. During the inauguration, Prof. Jha emphasized Koraput’s natural beauty and clean environment, likening the region’s picturesque landscape to Switzerland. He called on students to actively participate in efforts to keep the campus clean and green.

Following the inauguration, students, faculty, and staff took part in cleaning activities around the Academic Blocks, canteen, and hostels. This cleanliness drive follows the launch of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at the university on 17 September 2024, which began with a plantation drive inaugurated by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about cleanliness and contribute to the vision of a garbage-free India, with various activities scheduled until 02 October 2024.