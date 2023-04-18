Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds setting up of PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park across Lucknow and Hardoi districts

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the setting up of PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park across Lucknow and Hardoi districts in Uttar Pradesh.



Sharing a tweet by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal about the inauguration of PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park in Uttar Pradesh today, the Prime Minister in a series of tweets said;



“Uttar Pradesh has rich tradition of textiles, a big market and consumer base. It is home to hardworking weavers and a skilled workforce. The setting up of the PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park across Lucknow and Hardoi districts will greatly benefit UP.”



“उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरे सभी भाइयों और बहनों के लिए आज एक बहुत अहम दिन है। लखनऊ और हरदोई में PM MITRA पार्क का शुभारंभ होने जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।”



“1000 एकड़ से ज्यादा में फैले ये PM MITRA पार्क स्थानीय अर्थव्यवस्था को गति देने के साथ ही रोजगार के अनेक नए अवसर लाने वाले हैं। देश के टेक्सटाइल सेक्टर को भी इनसे नई मजबूती मिलने वाली है।”



