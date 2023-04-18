President Droupadi Murmu Graces The Opening Of Tulip Garden At Rashtrapati Niwas Mashobra

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Tulip Garden at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh today (April 18, 2023).



The Tulip Garden, which will be open to the public from April 23, 2023 along with the main building of Rashtrapati Niwas, its lawn and orchards, features a range of tulip varieties, including Strong Gold, Denmark, Velemark, Jumbopink and Laptop.



