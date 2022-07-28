Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 44th Chess Olympiad-2022 at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 44th Chess Olympiad at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium shortly. Curtains rise for the grand occasion in which international chess masters and grandmasters take part. Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and several Union and State Ministers attended the event.

Apart from the Chess Olympiad, Chennai is also catching up with the chess fever at various levels. India’s first FIDE Coach and trainer Dr. Ebenezer Joseph inaugurated a Chess event at the Apollo Hospital where doctors played at the hospital. More than 8,000 tribal children also played chess at this juncture.