Tata Steel recognised among India’s top 10 most attractive employer brands in India by Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR)

Mumbai : Tata Steel has been recognised amongst India’s top 10 most attractive employer brands in India by Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR). This recognition, received for the second time, highlights Company’s sustained focus on fostering a culture of high-trust, integrity, growth, and care for the employees.

The research globally captures the views of over 1,63,000 respondents (general public, aged 18-65) from 5,944 companies in 31 countries. As per the survey, the Indian workforce considers work-life balance (63 per cent) as the most important driver when choosing an employer. This is followed by attractive salary and benefits (60 per cent) and a good reputation of the organisation (60 per cent).

Tata Steel has introduced several path-breaking policies, practices, and initiatives for various segments of the workforce like onboarding of Transgender persons and Women in core mining operations. The Company has been constantly innovating and pioneering people practices in the realms of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, and performance management. Tata Steel has implemented trendsetting policies like extending benefits to LGBTQ+ partners, Agile Working Models and Extended Maternity Leave to create an enabling workplace for all diverse groups.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “We are delighted to feature among India’s top 10 most attractive employer brands in India by Randstad Employer Brand Research. At Tata Steel, we strongly believe in fostering teamwork, nurturing talent, and enhancing leadership capability. Our policies and initiatives centred on diversity and inclusion, agile workforce, and many others are guided by the philosophy of putting people first, always. We will continue to prioritise safety, health, and well-being of our employees and will continue to support them through innovative HR policies.”

Over the last 115+ years, Tata Steel has emerged as one of the most employee-friendly companies in the world and is known for creating industry standards in the field of human resources. The Company has been a pioneer in employee welfare schemes and community initiatives, even before the legislation mandated them. A few of these include the 8-hour workday, Leave with Pay, Workers’ Provident Fund Scheme, all of which were adopted by the International Labour Organisation and enacted by the Law in India. Tata Steel’s people first approach continues to translate to pioneering initiatives and milestones including decades of industrial harmony, 5-day work week, gender neutral leaves, menstrual leave, benchmark social security schemes, equal benefits for LGBTQ+ and more.