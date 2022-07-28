New Delhi: President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay an official visit to India from 1st to 4th August. He will be accompanied by high level officials and business delegation.

Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said President Solih will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will call on President Solih.

Besides his official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will be holding discussion with an Indian business delegation. He will also visit Mumbai and participate in business events there.

Mr Bagchi said Maldives is India’s key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation and the upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide ranging partnership.