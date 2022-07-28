New Delhi: External Affairs Ministry today reiterated that the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is part of India.

Replying to a media query, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said there are activities or projects on Pak-occupied-Kashmir which India objects to as it violates and infringes on country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the execution of four democracy activists by Myanmar’s ruling junta, Mr Bagchi said India has noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concerns. He said the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld.

He stated that India will continue to support Myanmar’s return to democracy and stability.

Replying to another query, the spokesperson said India participated in an international conference hosted by Uzbekistan in Tashkent on the 26th of this month on Afghanistan. It was attended by special representatives and senior officials from around 20 countries.

He said India’s participation is a continuation of country’s efforts to engage with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan. Mr Bagchi informed that during this conference, India reiterated the commitment to assist the Afghan people in these difficult times and to provide them humanitarian assistance.

India also reiterated UN Security Council Resolution 2593 which calls for Afghan soil not to be used to plan, finance or conduct any terror activities.