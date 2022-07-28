Cochin: The Indian Navy received two MH 60R multi-role helicopters from the United States at the Cochin International Airport today. The copters were delivered by the Special Air Assignment Mission Flight of the US Air Force.

The helicopters were part of the 24 MH 60 R Multirole helicopters being procured by India from the United States at a cost of over 14,000 crore rupees.

The first three helicopters delivered last year in the US are being utilized for training the Indian Navy crew.

Another helicopter is scheduled to be delivered on the 22nd of next month.

These helicopters will be initially based at the Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi and will be put through intensive flying trials for integration into the Navy’s fleet operations.

The delivery of all the 24 MH 60 R multirole helicopters will be completed by 2025.

The induction of these helicopters will significantly boost the integral Anti-Submarine Warfare capability of the Indian Navy.