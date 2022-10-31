Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the arid region of North Gujarat has witnessed a massive transformation in the last 20 years following the constant efforts of the government towards water conservation.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for various water supply projects worth over 8000 crore rupees at Tharad in Banaskantha the Prime Minister said the water conservation projects to begin in the region will help irrigation over 1,000 villages of the 6 districts of North Gujarat.

PM said that for the last 20 years, the government has focussed on preventing rainwater from flowing into the sea, ensuring the construction of check dams, and the successful implementation of the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana in the North Gujarat region.

Mr. Modi reiterated the government’s commitment towards strengthening agriculture and allied sectors including dairy, and cattle rearing to boost the economic development of the villages. Mr. Modi said that despite the global price hike , the government is providing fertilizers to farmers at affordable prices. He said the central government is also providing assistance to the farmers to establish cold storage networks, food processing plants, etc.

PM congratulated Banaskantha district for establishing a drip irrigation network of over 4 lakh hectares of farmland. Praising the fighting spirit of Gujarat, Mr. Modi said that Gujarat has always beaten the odds and overcome the challenges that came in the way.

State Minister of Water resources Rushikesh Patel was present on the occasion. The projects for which the foundation stone was laid today include Kasara to Dantiwada Narmada Canal Pipeline, costing over 1500 crores rupees which will benefit the local farmers of the region

Later, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation two railway projects worth 2,900 crore rupees at Asarva in Ahmedabad. This includes the 300-kilometre-long Ahmedabad (Asarva) – Himmatnagar – Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and 58 Km long Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line which will offer a shorter route for Pipavav Port and Bhavnagar from Veraval and Porbandar. Prime Minister will also flag off new trains between Bhavnagar – Jetalsar and between Asarva – Udaipur.