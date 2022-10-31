HARIT Aaykar initiative by Income Tax Department for increasing greenery and creating micro forests

New Delhi : The Income Tax Department participated enthusiastically in the Government of India’s month-long Special Campaign for Swachhata which ends on 31st October, 2022. This day (31st October) marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and is also observed as the National Unity Day.

On this special occasion, the Income Tax Department has launched the HARIT Aaykar (Hariyali Achievement Resolution by Income Tax) initiative. Under this initiative, the Department resolves to increase the green cover by planting trees and creating micro-forests in and around Income Tax Department’s buildings and other public areas.

Under the HARIT Aaykar initiative, the first of such micro-forests has been inaugurated by the Chairman, CBDT, Shri Nitin Gupta in the presence of Member (TPS), CBDT, Smt. Sangeeta Singh near Attari border in Punjab today i.e., on 31st October, 2022. Chairman, CBDT exhorted the officers and officials of the Department to work towards achieving the objective of HARIT Aaykar in the coming year culminating on 31st October, 2023.

To support this initiative further, the Department would continue to welcome dignitaries at events and programmes organized by it, with potted plants or a single stalk of a flower.