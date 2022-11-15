Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian Community and Friends of India in Bali, Indonesia

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with over 800 members of Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Bali, Indonesia, on 15 November 2022. The vibrant and diverse crowd had gathered from all over Indonesia.

During his address, Prime Minister highlighted the close cultural and civilizational linkages between India and Indonesia. He referred to the age old tradition of “Bali Jatra” to highlight the enduring cultural and trade connect between the two countries. He also highlighted the commonalities between India and Indonesia in various sectors.

Prime Minister appreciated the community members for enhancing the stature and prestige of India abroad through hard work and dedication to their adopted motherland. He also spoke about the positive trajectory of India-Indonesia relationship, and the crucial role played by Indian community members in its strengthening.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s growth story, its achievements and tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as – digital technology, finance, health, telecom and space. He also mentioned that India’s roadmap for development includes the political and economic aspirations of the world and the vision of self reliant India embodies the spirit of global good.

Prime Minister invited the community members and friends of India to attend the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention which will be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from 8 to 10 January, 2023 and the kite festival which will be held in Gujarat later on.