Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying initiates the process for integration of infrastructures of the department with PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan

New Delhi : Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has initiated the process for integration of various infrastructures of the department with PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan (NMP).

As a first step Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has integrated its 12 breed improvement institutions ( 7 central Cattle Breeding Farms, 4 Central Herd Registration Scheme and Central Frozen Semen Production & Training Institute) located at various locations of the country with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. This multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time.

The integration of other Institutions such as Regional Fodder Stations (RFS), Central Poultry Development Organizations (CPDO) etc with PM Gati Shakthi NMP is under progress. In future this Department is planning to integrate all the veterinary dispensaries, milk processing plants, chilling centres and infrastructure projects under various schemes of this department with PM Gati Shakthi NMP digital platform. This step will facilitate effective management of infrastructures available in the animal husbandry and dairy sector in the country.

Livestock sector is crucial to the Indian economy today, comprising one third of the agriculture and allied sector GVA and having over 8% CAGR. At the same time, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries activities play a significant role in generating farmer income, particularly among the landless, small and marginal farmers and women, besides providing cheap and nutritious food to millions of people