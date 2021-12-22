President Ram Nath Kovind Witnesses Indian Navy’s Operational Demonstration in the Ernakulam channel

New Delhi : The President of India Ram Nath Kovind witnessed Naval Operations Demonstration in the Ernakulam channel, which showcased naval prowess and operations, on 22 Dec 21. The Hon’ble President was accompanied by the Hon’ble Governor of Kerala Shri Arif Mohammad Khan and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM.

The spectacular event which lasted for 40 minutes displayed the combat capability of ships and aircraft which included simulated beaching reconnaissance and assault, high speed runs by fast interceptor crafts, shore bombardment, helobatics, sonar dunk operations, boarding operations and cargo sling operations by Naval helicopters. The highlights of the day were manning of the yard and arms of the Sail Training Ship ‘Tarangini’ along with steam past by Naval ships which manoeuvred in a column formation shouting Three Jai in the honour of The President. The event concluded with a band performance by the Naval band and fly past by aircraft.

The Hon’ble President further visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi. This was the Supreme Commander’s first visit to the ship. He was provided a first hand brief on the progress of trials towards commissioning of the ship.

Indigenous content in construction of IAC is close to 76% of overall project cost of Rs 19341 Crs. IAC has large number of indigenous material such as steel, besides other equipment manufactured by Indian industrial houses and about 100 MSMEs. The indigenous construction of the carrier has generated employment opportunities and bolstered plough back effect on the domestic economy. Close to 2000 shipyard and 13000 non-yard personnel have been employed per annum towards construction of IAC.

After a brief walk around of the mighty warship, the Hon’ble President expressed satisfaction on the progress and appreciated the efforts of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard towards development of indigenous capabilities in shipbuilding as a shining example of the nation’s quest for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.