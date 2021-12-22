Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel – officially launches the Gujarati language on Koo App

Bengaluru : The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri. Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel officially launched Gujarati on made-in-India micro-blogging platform – Koo. With the launch of Gujarati, the Koo App now supports 10 languages including – Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali and English. Going ahead, the India-first platform will expand its offerings to cover all the 22 official languages in India. The Koo App – which empowers Indians to freely express themselves online in their mother tongue – recently crossed the significant milestone of 20 million downloads, and is expected to reach 100 million downloads in the next one year.

During the launch, the Chief Minister reiterated that Gujarati must assume a prominent position on social media platforms, and the people of Gujarat should be encouraged to freely express, share thoughts and hold conversations online in their native language.

Speaking about the launch, Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, “We are truly humbled and delighted that the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri. Bhupendra Patel has launched the Gujarati language on the Koo App. With this, our smart features are now available in 10 languages – enabling Indians to express, converse and connect online in a language of their choice. We are also thrilled to reach 20 million downloads in less than two years since our launch in March 2020. This milestone truly reflects the acceptance and love that we have received from the people of India – who are eager to express themselves online in their native language. The Koo App is an innovation in the world of language-based micro-blogging, and we take pride in promoting conversations in Indian languages.”