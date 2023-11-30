President of India reviews passing out parade of 145th course of National Defence Academy

New Delhi,30th November: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 145th Course of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla today (November 30, 2023). She also laid the foundation stone for a building of the upcoming 5th Battalion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the NDA is a cradle of leadership which has given birth to great warriors. This Academy has a special place among the best training institutes of the country and is recognized as a strong pillar for the armed forces and the country. She expressed confidence that the training and life values received from NDA always help cadets move ahead in life. She advised cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face the challenges of the future. She expressed confidence that they will face every challenge with courage and bravery while carrying forward the values of the Armed Services.

The President was happy to witness the participation of women cadets as a marching contingent in the passing out parade of NDA for the first time. She said that this day is historic in the true sense. She expressed confidence that all the women cadets will take the country and NDA to new heights in future.

The President said that protection of India’s borders and internal security are essential for peace, stability and prosperity. We follow the tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, but, she stressed, our forces are fully capable and ready to face any external or internal situation that tries to damage the spirit of unity and integrity of the country.

Please click here to see the President’s Speech