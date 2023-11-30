CSMIA revolutionizes airport car parking with ‘Parking Guidance System’

Mumbai : Bringing passengers’ needs to life, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) introduces its ground-breaking innovation poised to transform the airport parking experience for travellers. Started on 27th November 2023, passengers travelling from Mumbai experienced this advanced parking system offering an unprecedented level of convenience. The newly installed Parking Guidance System at CSMIA’s Multi-Level Car Parking at Terminal 2, combines cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design and structure, thereby ensuring travellers enjoy seamless and stress-free parking.

Gone are the days of circling the parking lot in search of a vacant spot. The innovative Camera-Based Sensor system at CSMIA’s Terminal 2 parking, not only offers effortless parking but also ensures enhanced security surpassing all previous standards. The parking Sensor functions by offering real-time visual guidance through RGB Occupancy LEDs for every parking space. These LEDs use live colour-changing lights to accurately reflect the occupancy status of each individual parking bay. Furthermore, this technology operates with exceptional accuracy and high reliability in all conditions.

CSMIA’s new parking solution promises to streamline every aspect of your parking journey. LED indicators will guide you straight to the available parking spaces at any given time, effectively minimizing stress and uncertainty when it comes to finding an available parking spot. With safety and security remaining a top priority for CSMIA, this cutting-edge technology not only enhances convenience but also places a strong emphasis on security as the sensors capture the license plate information for improved safety.

In cases where travellers have experienced difficulty in recalling the location of their parked vehicle, the “Find My Car” option in the parking guidance system is a feature that will effortlessly help locate the vehicle. This can be done by simply entering details such as the license plate number at the nearby kiosk, eliminating the need for taking photographs of the parked vehicle section. Another noteworthy feature is the real-time monitoring system, which offers video clips and images depicting parking occupancy. Parking supervisors will utilize the heat map dashboard for up-to-the-minute insights into the parking area. The sensor enables customized zone parking, which defines distinct parking zones with unique LED colours. This approach, hence, contributes to more efficient parking management.

Furthermore, through the provision of occupancy reports and alarms through scheduled events, the parking management team gains complete oversight and control over the parking facility. This enables them to respond efficiently to any necessary actions.

CSMIA also implemented FASTag solution in November 2022 to enhance its Multilevel Car Parking (MLCP) system. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India. This upgrade is an addition to CSMIA’s best-in-class technology that benefits passengers and greeters visiting CSMIA & enhances their travel experience. With more such initiatives, CSMIA intends to further invest in digitalization of passenger experiences for enabling seamless movement across the airport.

CSMIA takes pride in ensuring that every journey starts with a warm welcome, offering unmatched convenience, security, and options personalized to cater to the evolving needs of passengers. The visionary parking guidance system at CSMIA’s Terminal 2 represents a significant leap forward in redefining the airport parking experience. With this system in place, bid farewell to the challenges and embrace a newly set standard of parking at the airport. The hassle-free parking experience is just one of the many ways CSMIA prioritizes passenger satisfaction. In line with this commitment, travellers can expect a smooth and effortless parking process, setting the stage for a comfortable and enjoyable journey ahead.